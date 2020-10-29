LETTER: Glad when election is over

Who’ll be glad when the election is over, if for no other reason than the political commercials will stop? I’ve heard Joe Biden promise he has the power to control everything I could ever need or want, even favorable weather, if I just vote for him. The Biden campaign must believe people have terrible memories or are just especially ignorant.

Remember who destroyed our health care with Obamacare? Yes, Obama/Biden did. Who sent our jobs to China and got kickbacks? Yes, Obama/Biden did. Who didn’t support the police back then and still don’t today? You guessed it Obama/Biden. Biden and the Democrats haven’t done anything to improve life for minorities in 50 years; yet he says “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for me. Democrats try to divide Americans and their TV ads this year prove that. It isn’t Christians or conservatives funding rioters looting and burning down American cities; it’s the democratic leftist liberals trying to destroy this country. Not long-ago Pat Nash touted Joe Biden as a devout Catholic. Please go to this link, https://anticatholicticket.com/archives/1510, to hear a truly devout Catholic/Christian view on Biden.