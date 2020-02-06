LETTER: Glewen has a positive plan for Beaver Dam

Throughout the country, communities are meeting their 21st century challenges by investing in a new vision - activities-based downtowns with fresh appeal for all ages, especially young adults and families. Mayor Becky Glewen is fully informed about this path.

Vibrant downtowns reflect well-being, attract visitors and make us proud. The mayor’s vision for a competitive, growing downtown and community has inspired many volunteers and organizations. New businesses, social gathering places, an attractive Front Street, road improvements, river walk, gardens, murals, arts activity centers, Blue Zones and remedying blighted areas are just part of what is happening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other improvements and investments, including an economical energy plan, redevelopments, and new housing, are impacting the larger community. Your vote for Mayor Glewen will keep us on the path toward a model community that benefits everyone.

As a resident for 60 years, I have learned, for certainty, no growth only means regression. I also know that, to thrive, we must invest. And, by the way, more than a million dollars in grants, not taxes, have made much of this possible. Mayor Glewen’s vision is not to bring back what was, but to create what can be.

Annette Kamps, Beaver Dam