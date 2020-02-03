LETTER: Glewen is creating a better Beaver Dam

It is a pleasure to write on behalf of Mayor Becky Glewen. When we personally think of her, we are reminded of the quote from Eleanor Roosevelt who said "a woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water!"
Any mayor, especially a strong one like Glewen, spends a great deal of time in hot water. Making difficult decisions is an important part of being an effective leader but as Abraham Lincoln said "you will never please all of the people all of the time."
Mayor Glewen has been making the difficult decisions for our city and we are lucky to have her insight, her vision and her tenacity in helping to create a better Beaver Dam.
Rich and Cheryl Zeman, Beaver Dam