LETTER: God created mankind in his own image

Jesus said, Mark 42 “If anyone causes one of these little ones, those who believe in me, to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.

So what does Jesus think about mankind trying to change the way he created things to be? What would Jesus say to those that want to tell little boys and girls that they are not boys and girls? What will Jesus say to those adults that are supposed to empower little children to be all that God created them to be, and these adults are using deception and causing these precious little children to believe something Jesus said at the beginning of creation? God created after his image, man and woman he created them. Mankind loves to tell God that we know better. Do we really believe that we have more wisdom than how God created everything to be? And God said it was very good. Genesis 1.