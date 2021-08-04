LETTER: God show mercy on our community

Jesus once ministered in the city of Capernaum; calling apostles, preaching the gospel, healing the sick, and casting out demons. Sadly, the city rejected him. Here’s why:

Pride - This is a grievous sin and Jesus rebuked it by saying, Thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell, Matthew 11:23.

Forgetfulness - God had destroyed entire cities before, so Jesus reminded them saying, if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day, vs. 23.

Evil – Despite all the light Capernaum had seen, it loved darkness. Therefore, Jesus declared, it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for thee, vs. 24.

Sauk County began as a New England settlement. It was the descendants of Puritans who built its churches, cultivated the land, constructed roads, started schools, and advanced causes like abolitionism. This is our history and heritage.

Soon, it will celebrate its first “Pride Festival” at the fairgrounds, complete with transvestite entertainment and the grooming of children through “Queen Story Time.” Capernaum didn’t even go that far, and it will still be worse off than Sodom on judgment day.