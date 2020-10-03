 Skip to main content
LETTER: GOP has given up a lot
LETTER

LETTER: GOP has given up a lot

Words like “dignity,” “honesty,” “integrity”—can no longer be associated with the Republican Party.

They have cowardly clung to the shirttail of one man, who will say anything to cover up his true intent of having absolute power. He touts being patriotic and making “America First,” but his actions have put Americans at risk, threatens our democracy, and has diminished our reputation around the globe.

Refusing to take seriously Russian interference in our elections, the President chose to ignore all of our intelligence agencies, and told the whole world that he believed our greatest adversary instead. While being at odds with NATO, the United Nations, WHO, and friendly foreign leaders, he “fell in love” with North Korea’s dictator, and refused to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for the vicious murder of an American journalist. He destroyed decades-long relationships with our allies.

With the world being more complicated, integrated, and dangerous—this is not the time to isolate our country. Cooperation is essential for security and solving global problems like pandemics.

After inheriting an economy on the rise (thanks to the “Recovery Act” after the 2008 Recession), and a plan to address pandemics, the President squandered everything, and admitted he had “downplayed” the seriousness of COVID-19—costing countless lives.

Floyd Munro, Randolph

