LETTER: GOP uses fear to distract

A recent contributor to the Daily Citizen was right about Republicans being afraid of “almost everything.” This is not by chance. GOP leaders have been spoon-feeding their supporters misinformation, lies, and conspiracy theories for years - instilling fear for almost anything, except what really matters.

They want you to be afraid of losing your “liberty and freedom” if you wear a mask; to mistrust the most scrutinized election ever; that “socialism” is your enemy - although you cash your farm subsidy, unemployment, and Social Security checks - after driving your kids to public schools on public roads; that reforms made to police departments implies no “law & order” and common-sense gun laws mean “confiscation.”

The GOP uses scare tactics to distract from what is really frightening - their shortsighted, dangerous policies. With the passage of Act 10, the state suffered a growing shortage of teachers and correctional officers. Ditto for hospital rooms and staff after COVID was politicized. North Korean nuclear capabilities threaten our mainland, and Iran is expanding their programs. The former president gave Russia the green light to launch more cyber-attacks. Republican legislators refuse to address climate change. Our nation’s capital was breached, and our Democracy is at risk. These are things we all should fear.

Floyd Munro, Randolph