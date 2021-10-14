LETTER: Gorak, a coalition of one

This letter has two purposes. Some newspapers may publish it. Others may find it useful as background about a man from whom they receive letters.

Dave Gorak is a right wing propagandist originally from Chicago, but now from tiny La Valle. His past letters have primarily been anti-immigrant, racist rants, but recently he has turned to attacks on President Joe Biden. One of his latest letters claims - without evidence - that Biden is “in cognitive decline.” A few sentences later, he says he voted for Donald Trump, and will again. He says nothing about Trump’s mental and emotional issues.

The Chicago Tribune in a Jan. 13, 2004, article by Eric Zorn exposed Gorak and his “Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration.” The article was entitled, “Immigration policy critic a force of one.” It described Gorak as “the coalition’s director and only employee,” and its headquarters as “a tiny converted bedroom of the first floor of a 1 ½ -story home on a quiet street in suburban Lombard.”

Newspapers with right-wing editorial page editors, such as the Wisconsin State Journal’s Scott Milfred, have been particularly gullible to Gorak’s rants. The Journal’s editorial page editor is also its conservative debater.

Dave Wester, Baraboo