LETTER: Gove an effective board leader for Columbia County

There are no established policies or ordinances that require a chair to only serve a single term. If the board wants a new chair, there is an open democratic process to elect one by the sitting board members. Sending emails in an attempt to rally others behind the chair’s back is childish and cowardly, and something we see too much of in Sauk County.

I served with Gove when I was on the county board, and he was also supportive and helpful to the city of Wisconsin Dells during my terms as mayor, something that cannot be said for many current and past supervisors and numerous chairs before him. If the board wants a new leader, there is a process that is rightfully played out in a public meeting, not through secret emails. Retired board members and those presently serving that are part of this witch hunt should be ashamed of themselves.