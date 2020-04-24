LETTER: Government needs to prove we're 'all in this together'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I keep hearing how we are “all in this together.” Are we? The folks in Madison who are making the decisions to destroy our businesses, obliterate our savings, and take away our jobs are doing just fine. Government and state workers are still employed at full pay and still have their guaranteed pensions and lavish benefits. Tony Evers is still enjoying the mansion we provide for him and a full staff of people to do his thinking for him since he is totally clueless.

This virus is really highlighting the “Two Americas.” The public sector employees who are being insulated from the full effects of the lockdown orders while the private sector employees are feeling the full brunt while also paying for the government employees.

Where are the layoffs in government? The pay cuts? The cutback on benefits? The state has at least 60 agencies. Look it up. Why doesn't Evers order the non-essential agencies to be shut down immediately? The Historical Society? State Fair Park? Department of Tourism? Women’s Council? The Arts Board? How about laying off some state lawyers and judges?

If we are “all in this together,” then let's actually be all of us in it together.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam