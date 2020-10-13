LETTER: Government should provide health insurance for all

Government should provide health insurance

I am an independent.

The inherent problem with health care in the U.S. is that insurance companies make all the deals for everyone involved. They sell group and individual policies to everyone they can. The rates are way too high. The profits are also way too high.

Every citizen should be covered with good health insurance from one provider that has made the best deal for everyone. That should be the federal government. That would be true universal health care. I believe it would be more cost effective than the crazy way it is currently being administered.

We could get more money from our employers if they did not have to make contributions for us. All medical facilities would be available throughout the country. People could switch jobs without lapses in coverage.

Making processes simpler is always the solution. The only ones that would be affected adversely are the wealthy insurance companies that have been running the show for their own benefit for way too long. Standardized, posted and advertised pricing would be good policies for all citizens under such a system.

Bob Dee, Beaver Dam