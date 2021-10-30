LETTER: Government used to provide childcare

When once U.S. was the leader in childcare, now it has become much less so. As women were needed in the workforce in World War II our government provided childcare as essential to the war effort. More than 3,000 centers in 47 states provided full-scale teaching by accredited childhood educators at widely affordable costs to parents. The fee included lunch and snacks as it operated 12 hours a day, it was found that the programs were beneficial to the well-being of children, parents, communities, and the nation.