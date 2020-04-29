LETTER: Governors needs to balance the states' checkbooks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The closures here in Wisconsin have been frustrating and the financial hit has caused many to tighten our belts, some have felt this pain acutely. Even more frustrating is governors that think they should be above having to balance the state’s checkbook just like we have to balance our own. Many governors have now started calling for “unrestricted aid,” that’s code for a bailout.

This is not the kind of precedent the Badger State should want to set. There are many states whose pension funds are on the edge of bankruptcy. Unfortunately, there are numerous states and local governments that regularly fail to set aside money to fund their pensions in order to have more money to spend on current projects. This means states are spending more than they have revenue to pay for over time resulting in pension shortfalls across states somewhere between $4 trillion and $6 trillion, plus another $1 trillion in other retirement benefits, such as health insurance.

Bailing out states would set a dangerous precedent of rewarding fiscally irresponsible behavior. Wisconsin’s families and businesses have to figure out how to make do in fiscally challenging times. States should be accountable to have to do the same.

Ginny Maziarka, Baraboo