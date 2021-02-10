LETTER: Grant cycles funded 20 nonprofits

Thank you wonderful benefactors in Beaver Dam and Dodge County for helping to establish a true community foundation. Through our general fund we conducted two grant cycles over the past year providing more than $38,000 in funding for more than 20 Dodge County 501(c)3 nonprofits. Also, more than 40 funds have been established by agencies, individuals and businesses dedicated to environmental causes, mental health, food banks, arts, historic preservation, general health care, education, recreation and others.

Thank you Fond du Lac Area Foundation, for helping us get up and running, helping us become a 501(c)3 charitable organization, and providing professional services for a reasonable fee. As a regional affiliate our funds are conservatively invested along with theirs, but are totally autonomous and available for our donors’ requests.

Thank you Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation Advisory Committee for your time and dedication to improving the quality of life in Beaver Dam and Dodge County. As we approach our third grant cycle, anyone interested in our foundation can check info@beaverdamacf.com for more information. To make a donation visit beaverdamacf.com/becomeadonor or mail it to Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 721, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916.

Patrick Lutz, Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, Beaver Dam