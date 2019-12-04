"Bread is the warmest, kindest of all words." Author unknown.
Reedsburg was an example of this quote last week when the Friends of the Library had our Grateful Bread Sale where bakers and buyers were in abundance. Amazing breads and aromas filled the library throughout the day. Sourdough, Artisan breads filled with yummy fruits, nuts, or cheeses, German Rye, Swedish Limpa, Danish Kringle, Raisin Cinnamon, Scones, Muffins, Biscotti, Challah and various Sweet breads-so many cultures represented, thus celebrated.
A special thank you goes to Jacob Weber who handily built the sturdy sandwich board signs that neatly advertised our event. Also thanks to the very helpful library staff who assisted before and during the event. Thank you to all for helping as we support the library in the purchase of Adult Literacy materials for those in need.
Chris and John Schrank, Reedsburg
