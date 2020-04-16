LETTER: Grateful for all the front-liners during this crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We live off Highway A overlooking the I-90 highway, north of Baraboo. The semi-trucks have been rolling day and night on the highway, 24 hours a day. The trucking business has not been thanked enough for all the food and supplies they are bringing to all of us during the virus epidemic.

Along with the trucking companies and drivers, our medical teams, EMTs, policemen, firemen and servicemen should be thanked for helping in this horrible crisis.

We know that you are all very humble people and do your jobs without praise and pictures in the paper. People do not have to have their names and pictures in the newspapers to be great and we know God blesses all of you for helping in this heartbreaking crisis. You are front-liners.

We enjoy hearing those trucks rolling on the I-90 system.

Jerry and Rosie Cummings, Baraboo