LETTER: Grateful for community support

As we look back at a very strange year, we are very grateful for the volunteers who helped us reach area children and families through The Neighborly Free Store and The Backpack Project. Whether it was through financial support, donations, time or physically being present for distribution days, it was all appreciated more than you can imagine, especially in the difficult days of the pandemic.

We are hopeful of a better 2021, but are also proud to serve with such wonderful people and businesses who see need in our community and welcome the opportunity to assist, even when extra care must be taken to protect the health of everyone involved. That is true dedication to the community. Thank you so much for your assistance this year and blessings to you and your families. Onward to 2021 and new opportunities.