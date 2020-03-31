LETTER: Grateful for dedicated staff during pandemic

I want to express my deep gratitude to all the skilled, hardworking, dedicated people who work for Sauk County. I especially want to shine a bright light on the real jewels in our Sauk County government which have stepped up during this Covid-19 pandemic.

The hardworking and dedicated health professionals in our Sauk County Health Department have continued to “show up” and do all that is possible to keep us safe and healthy. Under the steady hand of health officer Timothy Lawther, and deputy director Cathy Warwick, the Sauk County Health Department was on the cutting edge of Covid-19 recommendations and procedures to mitigate spread. They continue to disseminate and update daily vital information and data via their website, co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

They are in collaboration with area first responders, ambulance services, law enforcement, emergency management, Health Care Center, the Ho Chunk Nation and all area health providers to coordinate resources and response.

I have a new found respect and gratitude for the Sauk County Health Department, the Office of Emergency Management, the Department of Human Services and those Sauk County patrolmen who are responding to and assisting our response to this historic pandemic.

Glen Johnson, Reedsburg