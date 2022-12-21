LETTER: Grateful for opposing opinions

Grateful for opposing opinions

How wonderful it was for us to see that Pat Nash is once again writing her weekly column on the opinion page of the Dells events. We so appreciate her vision—what our community, our state, our nation, and yes, our world must work toward to make life more equitable for all people.

Her articles take me back to the years of the Capital Times newspaper when its editor William T. Evjue would give his weekly Sunday radio talk– always ending with “Let the people have the truth and the freedom to discuss it and all will go well!”

We appreciate the fact that the Dells Events has Scott Frostman and Pat Nash as columnists usually with opposing views. Do we agree with Frostman? Usually not. But how good it is that we can read, reflect, and examine why or why not we agree or disagree.

Nash—we hope that this new year will give you renewed strength physically so you can bring us weekly treasures. You are the best.

Holiday love and hugs.

Don and Anita

Nelson, Newport

Township Norwegian

farmers, Wisconsin Dells