LETTER: Grocery stores responsible for TP shortage

The grocery stores are totally responsible for the stupid toilet paper shortage. I went to every store in town to get toilet paper, and no one had any. Not hoarding it, just needed some.
You have free articles remaining.
How hard would it be to put up a sign in front of every section of these depleted items and limit people to two? And if someone rolls up to a register with a cart full of TP, hand sanitizers, Kleenex, paper towels, etc.,, train the cashiers to inform them they can only buy two of any of these items at one time.
This whole situation is controllable. Help your shoppers.
Kathi Trejo, Beaver Dam