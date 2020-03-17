LETTER: Grocery stores responsible for TP shortage

The grocery stores are totally responsible for the stupid toilet paper shortage. I went to every store in town to get toilet paper, and no one had any. Not hoarding it, just needed some.

How hard would it be to put up a sign in front of every section of these depleted items and limit people to two? And if someone rolls up to a register with a cart full of TP, hand sanitizers, Kleenex, paper towels, etc.,, train the cashiers to inform them they can only buy two of any of these items at one time.