LETTER: Grothman should stop posturing and do his job

I have read Congressman Glenn Grothman’s statements about “callous” and “failed” policies at our nation’s southern border, such as his recent call for Vice President Kamala Harris to resign from her duties in coordinating border security because she has not yet personally toured that border.

I’m sure that we all agree that immigration is a serious matter, and ask that the congressman focus on reforming our laws and policies as they are made in Washington D.C., instead of grandstanding at a failed wall in the southwest. As has been proven since border walls were built in the Ming Dynasty in China and Communist East Berlin, harsh security does not solve problems when good persons seek to improve their lives and bad ones seek to do harm.

Undocumented immigration is a symptom of failed regimes in our southern neighbors, as well as climate crises. That is why Vice President Harris went there first. Likewise, illegal traffic in substances and persons follow domestic demand. Better treatment of all persons is a better solution to these difficult problems. Congressman Grothman should stop posturing from behind a partisan podium and do his job.

Henry St. Maurice, Columbus