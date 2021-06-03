LETTER: ‘Groundbreaking’ nitrate contamination

One of the most dangerous and common chemicals found in groundwater is nitrate, a compound in fertilizer and manure. Nitrate levels have been found in just about every county in Wisconsin. Nitrate is more commonly found in rural areas. Nitrate levels at or above 10 mg/L cause oxygen depletion. Water contaminated with nitrate is the most common cause of blue baby syndrome, a very rare syndrome. Some studies show high concentrations of nitrates may also cause thyroid problems, diabetes and an increase of the risk of certain cancers.

Nitrate is a compound found in fertilizers and manure and is exposed to the environment through septic tank leaks, manure leakage and wastewater spills. In fact, if nitrate and nitrite are not adequately removed from wastewater, excess algae results and severely depletes the oxygen in water, leading to death of most water-living organisms. Furthermore, most of the nitrate found in wastewater comes from urine. In which, nitrates and nitrites indicate the presence of a urinary tract infection.

Nitrogen is converted in many forms through different chemical processes in the nitrogen cycle. The Earth’s atmosphere has about 78% nitrogen, which is the most unreactive form of nitrogen.

Tiffany Gafner, Beaver Dam