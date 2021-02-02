 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Gunderson, Krull oppose private voucher schools
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Gunderson, Krull oppose private voucher schools

{{featured_button_text}}

The primary election for state superintendent of schools on Feb. 16 is a good time to remember how certain religious schools have contributed to Wisconsin’s racism.

Ask any conservative white Christian how God made black people. If they respond with the story known as the “The curse of Ham,” you know they belong to a racist religious sect.

The story goes like this. A white guy did something very bad. Some conservatives believe it was sodomy, some incest, others something else. God’s punishment was to turn the white guy black and send him to Africa.

It is a very racist story that was used to defend slavery. It’s also bunk. We know that humans originated in Africa and spread out from there. Conservative Christians have that backward. Skin color is the result of environmental factors acting over thousands of years.

Many white evangelicals oppose interracial dating. Some have tried to make interracial marriage illegal.

Private schools that justify racism in their religious teachings should not receive public money. Public money should not support schools that teach “The Curse of Ham.”

Two of the candidates for superintendent, Troy Gunderson and Steve Krull, have strongly opposed private voucher schools. The others?

Dave Wester, Baraboo

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Opinion

LETTER: We need a New Deal

To combat the pandemic, not only must we deal with the virus, but we must confront the social, environmental, and behavioral problems in the c…

Opinion

LETTER: Legislature is guilty

A wise and logical fictional character once said, "The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or of the one." Spock, "Wrath of Khan.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News