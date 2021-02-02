LETTER: Gunderson, Krull oppose private voucher schools

The primary election for state superintendent of schools on Feb. 16 is a good time to remember how certain religious schools have contributed to Wisconsin’s racism.

Ask any conservative white Christian how God made black people. If they respond with the story known as the “The curse of Ham,” you know they belong to a racist religious sect.

The story goes like this. A white guy did something very bad. Some conservatives believe it was sodomy, some incest, others something else. God’s punishment was to turn the white guy black and send him to Africa.

It is a very racist story that was used to defend slavery. It’s also bunk. We know that humans originated in Africa and spread out from there. Conservative Christians have that backward. Skin color is the result of environmental factors acting over thousands of years.

Many white evangelicals oppose interracial dating. Some have tried to make interracial marriage illegal.

Private schools that justify racism in their religious teachings should not receive public money. Public money should not support schools that teach “The Curse of Ham.”

Two of the candidates for superintendent, Troy Gunderson and Steve Krull, have strongly opposed private voucher schools. The others?

Dave Wester, Baraboo