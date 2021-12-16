LETTER: Hall of Fame induction banquet returns

The Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation is pleased to announce that the Portage High School Hall of Fame Banquet and Golf Outing will return in 2022, after cancellation of the event in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nomination application deadline for the Hall of Fame is March 1.

The hall of fame was established in 2003 and currently holds 69 individuals and teams.

Nomination forms for potential Hall of Fame candidates are available at the Portage Community School District Gerstenkorn Administration offices located at 305 E. Slifer St. or at GPYEF.org.

All previous nomination forms are kept on permanent record and consideration for induction into each hall of fame class.

Originally created in 1996 to help assist with funding for the new Portage Senior High School Technology Center, Auditorium and Gymnasium, GPYEF is a charitable non-profit organization that helps fund and support programs that benefit Portage Area students. The GPYEF board would like to thank the Portage Community for their continued generosity towards its mission.