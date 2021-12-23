LETTER: Happy holidays

As we roll into the holiday season I challenge you to be aware of those less fortunate.

The annual Booster Club Alumni Weekend is Jan. 14 and 15. We kick off Friday by introducing the Alumni that are being inducted into the Royall Athletic Hall of Fame. Saturday, we have alumni basketball and volleyball starting at 9 a.m. Saturday the Hall of Fame banquet at the Elroy Legion will begin at 5:30 p.m. – meal served at 6 – and program at 7 p.m.

Please consider nominating someone for the Wall of Fame by contacting me.

Also, join us Jan. 4 for the girl’s basketball game vs. Necedah. At half time of the varsity game, we plan on recognizing the 2021 Girls Track Team for winning the WIAA State Championship.

On Dec. 20, the Royall School Board voted to follow the recommendation of the 80-member task force and district administrators and supervisors by going to referendum for $10.9 million. This will go a long way in deciding the future of the Royall School District while only raising taxes on a $100,000 home by $42 a year.