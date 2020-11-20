LETTER: Happy Thanksgiving

At Thanksgiving, we have time to reflect on items that affect our daily lives and give thanks. We are thankful for the police, fire, EMT’s, first responders, and all other service personnel that keep our community safe. Also the hospitals, doctors, nurses, technicians and complete support staff, without who our well-being could be seriously affected. Most of all thanks to our family, friends and neighbors, and all they do to support us. My sincere thanks to all for what they do to support our families and community. Happy Thanksgiving to all.