LETTER: Hard to believe God would choose Hitler, Stalin and Mao

I refer to the Jan. 14 letter headed “THINK: Trump put in office by God.” The author cites Romans 13:1 -- Everyone must submit himself to governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.
I have thought, and thought, and thought some more. I cannot believe that a merciful God chose Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Mao Zedong to lead their countries, or that their willing executioners were carrying out God's will.
Paul Warmka, Beaver Dam