LETTER: Hating everyone and everything

A Facebook friend has, at various times, accused me of hating those whom I have criticized. According to him, I hate Donald Trump - that’s called “Trump Derangement Syndrome" - and, supposedly, I hate anti-maskers and anti-COVID-vaxxers.

Initially I rejected this idea. Then I realized that common sense and fundamental logic tell us that, of course, we all absolutely hate those with whom we disagree and, it goes without saying, we obviously hate those whose behavior disappoints, frustrates, upsets or angers us.

That’s why all lovers actually hate each other, as do all married couples. All parents hate their children; all children hate their parents, and children hate each other.

I realize now that I hated both my mother and my father.

I also hate Aaron Rodgers, Russ Feingold, Greg Gard, slot machines, Sarah Palin, Mother Angelica, Hillary Clinton, Frank Sinatra, George W. Bush, my son-in-law, my cleaning lady, both of my granddaughters, my neighbors and myself.

How could I have been so blind.

Incidentally, song lyrics need to be changed, “Hate [not Love] makes the world go round” and “put a little hate in your heart”—if you haven’t already.