LETTER: Headline proves newspaper doesn't practice journalism

The paper’s April 9 headline, “Former supervisors urge Columbia County Board against re-electing chair” demonstrated that newspapers no longer practice the art of journalism. Newspapers are fighting a battle to survive because readers are becoming disillusioned because “journalism” - Webster’s definition: “writing characterized by a direct presentation of facts or description of events without an attempt at interpretation.” - is no longer honored by the “fourth estate.” Instead, newspapers and “news” casts have become editorials expressing the interpretations, biases and opinions of their writers.

While several of the letter’s signatories were supervisors who chose to not seek re-election this month, the majority were former county board chairs like myself, all but one of whom have had absolutely no experience with the leadership style of the current county board chair. Our letter merely urged the incoming County Board of Supervisors to return the county to its “traditional” leadership structure, one that ensured a strong leadership progression, transparency, and a broadly experienced team. This type of dynamic, evolutionary government has made Columbia County a leader in responding to the need of its residents and its employees.