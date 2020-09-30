 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Health and voting
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Health and voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Securing the health and safety of ourselves and our families is a concern of every American. This is in keeping with the American tradition of our Constitution promoting, “.. the general Welfare,..”

We are faced with two assaults on our families' health. The coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly with, as of September 27, 7.14 million cases, increasing the past two weeks by 23%. At least 204,597 Americans have died, with 267 deaths on Sept. 27 alone. Wisconsin had 2,217 new cases then, third highest per capita cases in the U.S., with 1,281 total deaths.

The second assault is the present administration's lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court to outlaw the Affordable Care Act. If successful, this will do away with protections for pre-existing conditions, even in most job-related health coverage, with up to 20 million Americans losing their health coverage.

The man in the White House has shown he cannot manage the great resources America has to prevent a pandemic spreading. He is also actively working to take health care away from millions of Americans, causing more suffering and deaths.

Save thousands of American lives, prevent suffering, and keep health care for millions by voting for Joe Biden to become our President.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Trump out

We all know that the United States has lost over 200,000 American lives to the corona virus pandemic. That is a fact.

Opinion

LETTER: Hypocrisy abounds

Christianity was once a bedrock of moral and ethical values, held steadfast for generations. The Ten Commandments were etched in stone.

Opinion

LETTER: Washington power grab

Six weeks before the Presidential Election Mitch McConnell wants to bring to vote a Supreme Court nominee -- a kind, thoughtful gesture initia…

Opinion

LETTER: Fair maps for Wisconsin

Mistrust our government's management of the coronavirus? Worried about national security, eroded checks and balances, worsening climate change…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News