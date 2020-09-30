LETTER: Health and voting

Securing the health and safety of ourselves and our families is a concern of every American. This is in keeping with the American tradition of our Constitution promoting, “.. the general Welfare,..”

We are faced with two assaults on our families' health. The coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly with, as of September 27, 7.14 million cases, increasing the past two weeks by 23%. At least 204,597 Americans have died, with 267 deaths on Sept. 27 alone. Wisconsin had 2,217 new cases then, third highest per capita cases in the U.S., with 1,281 total deaths.

The second assault is the present administration's lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court to outlaw the Affordable Care Act. If successful, this will do away with protections for pre-existing conditions, even in most job-related health coverage, with up to 20 million Americans losing their health coverage.

The man in the White House has shown he cannot manage the great resources America has to prevent a pandemic spreading. He is also actively working to take health care away from millions of Americans, causing more suffering and deaths.

Save thousands of American lives, prevent suffering, and keep health care for millions by voting for Joe Biden to become our President.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo