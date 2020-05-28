LETTER: Health-care workers deserve recognition for all they risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the military, whenever a soldier, sailor, marine, airman/woman, coast-guardsman/woman do something heroically, he/she gets a well-deserved medal of recognition.

I feel, as do others, I would guess, who deserve a medal for bravery above the call of duty. Each day they are putting their lives on the line in helping people amid these harrowing times, as they fight this horrible disease, COVID-19. Without these dedicated people we would be lost, with nowhere to turn.

Though they would say they don't deserve it, they’re just doing their jobs, I believe there should be multiple ways to thank all the doctors, nurses, and hospital workers who are fighting almost impossible odds each and every day of their lives.

Gene Wood, Baraboo