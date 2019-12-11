LETTER: Health Habitat store relocates

Reedsburg has had a health store for more than 46 years. We’ve owned Health Habitat for 11 years and relocated to 403 E. Main St. last year in beautiful downtown Reedsburg. Small businesses appreciate your patronage and need your continued support.

So we are thankful for all of you who visited our store on Dec. 7 for the downtown Cookie Walk. We had such a fun day meeting new people. We look forward to seeing more of you at the downtown Reedsburg Living Windows displays from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13. There will be lots of fun for everyone, and delicious treats and activities.