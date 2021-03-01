 Skip to main content
LETTER: Heartfelt thanks for vaccinators
On March 1, I received my first vaccine dose at Ballweg Pharmacy. I just want to express my heartfelt thank you to the people working and volunteering their time. It was greatly appreciated.

Mary Barkus, Merrimac

