LETTER: Heilman deserves reelection to school board

I have known Tim Heilman for almost 40 years, beginning as a teaching colleague at Baraboo Junior High School and then at Baraboo High School. When he made the decision to run for the school board he admitted to having a lot to learn. He accepted that responsibility and has admirably passed the test.

Serving on the Policy and Finance Committees he has learned the intricacies of what is needed to oversee the operation of the school district. He continues to demonstrate his commitment to the community by acting as an assistant coach for the girls’ basketball program.

Over the past year or so I have witnessed his growth on the school board where he has been able to use his 30-plus years of invaluable classroom experience to ask educationally sound questions with insights that only a former teacher would possess. He has been visible in the schools listening to teachers and visiting their classrooms. By understanding their concerns he is then able to advocate for policies and practices that will most effectively benefit our children. This community would do well to reelect Heilman to the school board.