LETTER: Heiman will fight for what's best for Columbus students

After reading recent letters to the editor, I feel the need to talk about who I think is the best candidate for the school board. He is a caring and passionate person who cares about Columbus. He has been a friend of mine for the past 10 years and I am confident that he is the leader we need to move our schools forward.

Travis Heiman is the top candidate for many reasons. First, he is the “boots on the ground” educator fighting for what is best for his students. He is a caring and compassionate educator who works hard to make sure all students learn. Travis is knowledgeable about issues in education and he is the type of leader that this school board needs. Travis is willing to answer questions and give input respectfully and is not afraid to take criticism. He is willing to hear differing opinions and is the collaborative person we need to help fix the problems in our schools. He is a problem solver who is willing to work with other board members and the community stakeholders to solve problems. Vote Travis Heiman on April 7 (or earlier by absentee).