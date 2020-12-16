LETTER: Help fund local scholarships

Have you ever attended a Portage Senior High Awards Night? If you have, you'll know that most of the scholarships given come from area organizations. These groups raise their scholarship money by holding raffles, selling food, or asking for donations at Portage community events. Unfortunately COVID has curtailed these fundraisers and made it nearly impossible for clubs to raise money for scholarships. This makes it even more difficult for our graduating seniors because college or trade school expenses will probably increase as scholarship awards decrease.

Positively Portage is trying to help out community organizations in their scholarship fundraising activities. We are making grants to Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, the Women's Civic League, the Music Boosters and the new George Beasley Memorial Scholarship to help them fund the full amounts of their annual scholarships.

But we need your help to continue this good work. We are working to build up our core fund so we can give grants strictly from earnings and dividends. This will allow Positively Portage to continue its work to build a better Portage into perpetuity. Please send your tax deductible contribution to Positively Portage, P.O. Box 715, Portage, WI 53901. Thank you for your support.

Rich Jacobson, Portage