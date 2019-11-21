I am a Wayland Academy student working on a capstone project to help Beaver Dam restaurants reduce the number of plastic straws they hand out to customers. The whole idea is to have an impact on our environment. Even if you think one plastic straw won’t do anything, it will.
If we as a community can reduce the amount, or even someday eliminate them, we can make our city cleaner and more sustainable. I have talked to numerous restaurants and many have already mentioned reducing the number to their servers, but it is a difficult battle.
Many people still want to use straws while many don't. I am trying to encourage waiters and owners to not put straws on the table or in drinks unless customers ask for them. I have printed custom stickers generously designed by former Beaver Dam resident Chelsie Behm for restaurants that are trying to reduce their plastic waste.
If you see this sticker around town on restaurant windows please know you can still receive a straw; you just have to ask for one. By being aware of how many you use you can help our city and the environment by eliminating this single-use item.
Tia Thomas, Beaver Dam
