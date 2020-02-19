LETTER: Help save the dogs

I had a really hard day today. When my work was done I picked up my book, poured myself a cup of coffee and sat down in my comfortable chair. My dog jumped up in the chair beside me and curled up with her head on my lap. All of a sudden I didn’t feel tired anymore. Her love enriches my life so much.

In a research laboratory a dog waits in a crate to be taken out to have painful, immoral tests done on its’ body. We must stop this right now. Help end the puppy mill in Spring Green and save these puppies and dogs from being subjected to research laboratory testing. Enable these dogs to find that comfortable chair with someone to love and who will love them in return. They give so much love and devotion, they deserve to be loved in return. As human beings we are better than this. Use your voice to help these dogs. Contact dane4dogs.org.