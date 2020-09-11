LETTER: Here we go again

Here they come for the next 2 months, lies, ads, claims, stories, you name it, that President Trump is evil and unfit to serve. Democrats will use the same tactics against President Trump they tried against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme court. The news media, including this paper, are more biased than I’ve ever seen and count on the uninformed to believe them. President Trump gives his paycheck away each month to different organizations while Joe Biden and every member of his family have become multimillionaires while he’s been in office. The Obamas were worth about $1.3 million when he became president and now their estimated net worth is $135 million, not bad for public servants. Black lives matter (a Marxist organization) started during the Obama/Biden presidency along with the rioting, looting, burning and destruction that follows their demonstrations in cities across America. Their fundraising organization, ActBlue, donates to democrat candidates across America and calls for defunding the police just as Joe Biden does. Joe is for open borders and giving 11 million illegals U.S. citizenship along with social security and welfare benefits for them. 47 years on the public dole and now he can fix things? Nope.