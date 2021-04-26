LETTER: Here we go again

Here we go again

Here we go again, government to the rescue of student debt. When will we learn that the more we involve government as a solution to any problem, the worse that problem gets.

Those of us who saved up for their kids’ college fund are being told by the Democrats that we are “suckers.” Why save up for something the government will just wipe out in the end? Who will pay for this? Taxpayers, that’s who. So, not only do we get to pay for our own kids’ college, now we get to help pay for the rest as well.

Ask yourself, why does it cost so much to get a college education? There are many reasons, but the main one is government got involved.

This bailout crap started under the Bush administration. Banks that made bad loans, insured by the government, had to be protected. The Obama Administration used the same policy to bail out corporations that were “too big to fail.” When will “we the people” say enough?

Buying votes is how the ruling class stays in power. Until enough of us speak up, this will continue to destroy our country. Wake up America, socialism isn’t coming, it’s already here.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph