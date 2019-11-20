I was very fortunate to attend the Nov. 17 production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which was staged by the Reedsburg Area High School Drama Club at the CAL Center.
“Joseph” was truly one of the finest performances I have ever attended at the CAL Center. By the end of the show, I was actually moved to tears by what I had seen, heard, and felt- an outstanding Broadway musical brought to life by the high energy, hard work, and unbelievable talent of our high school students.
Congratulations to all who made the production such a success, especially the directors, Mr. Herschleb and Ms. Sporakowski, the performers, stage crew, orchestra, choreographer, and CAL Center staff.
It was an amazing show, which made me so proud of our school district and community.
Judy Brey, Reedsburg
