How are high school students expected to do well on standardized tests when they are only getting four hours of sleep at night? A national sample by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, found that seven out of ten students are not getting enough sleep on school nights. Schools must have later start times because teenagers are currently sleep deprived, and it is affecting their academic performance.
Many high school students are stressed with getting good grades, scoring well on standardized tests, and performing well in sports, getting enough sleep should not be stressful. For me, I am stressed with getting good grades, scoring well on standardized tests, and getting into a good college, I can’t be stressed with not getting enough sleep. Therefore, the school day should start at 10 a.m. so high school students can get an adequate amount of sleep. Though some may say a 10 a.m. start time interferes with after school activities, high school students need sleep for their academics and their activities.
Nathan Mast, North Freedom
