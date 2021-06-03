LETTER: Historical Society hosts open house

Historical Society hosts open house

The Portage Historical Society would like to invite you to a free open house, with refreshments, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 804 MacFarlane S. Self-guided tours will follow until 4 p.m.

Visit Zona Gale’s 1938 preserved study. She was the world’s first female Pulitzer Prize winner of literature in 1921. If you enjoy Portage history, you will love the museum’s displays. This museum visit may also remind you of the library from your youth. Take a stroll to the backyard to see “Zona’s Rose Garden.”

While visiting, look at the Memorial Terrace and consider adding your family’s name to this wonderful tribute. Dave Eulberg will be dedicating the Terrace at noon.

Please join us to celebrate the season opening of The Museum at the Portage. Our board looks forward to welcoming you this Saturday.

Sean Malone,

Portage Historical Society Board member, Portage