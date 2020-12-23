LETTER: Hit the road, Pelosi, Schumer

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who the media have anointed as her party's "superstar," said it's time that House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer hit the road because new leadership is needed for a party that just isn't, well, you know, anti-American enough.

Who needs the Constitution, that raggedy, yellowing piece of parchment that continues to stand in the way of 24/7 progressivism? By all means, let's have more of her and her ilk, including robust, two-fisted politicians like Joe Biden who among other things want to forgive all student loans. Let's relieve those aspiring young Americans who signed on the dotted line of their responsibility to pay back what they owe and instead saddle taxpayers with their debt.