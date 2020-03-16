LETTER: Hoarding toilet paper in outbreak: what's the deal?

People regularly surprise me, but I was amazed by how people are preparing for this pandemic. It appears we may be isolated in our homes for two to three weeks. So, what do you buy? I assumed beer would be big. Cases of Budweiser flying off the shelves, followed by chocolate and popcorn for all the hours watching TV. And frozen pizzas. But what do people really want? Toilet paper. Fifty-60 rolls at least. Do they plan to spend three weeks in their bathroom?
Hollywood has been making end-of-world movies for years. They generally involve zombies. But they never involve toilet paper. I assume screenwriters are now updating their scripts. Now it will be people fighting zombies who are hoarding toilet paper. I can imagine the final scene – the hero has a gun in one hand, a roll of TP in the other. Chest heaving and muscles bulging, he looks at the roll of TP and says, “we had to go through a thousand zombies, but we got it.” Behind him is a 12-pack of Charmin.
Bill Wresch, Baraboo