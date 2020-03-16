LETTER: Hoarding toilet paper in outbreak: what's the deal?

People regularly surprise me, but I was amazed by how people are preparing for this pandemic. It appears we may be isolated in our homes for two to three weeks. So, what do you buy? I assumed beer would be big. Cases of Budweiser flying off the shelves, followed by chocolate and popcorn for all the hours watching TV. And frozen pizzas. But what do people really want? Toilet paper. Fifty-60 rolls at least. Do they plan to spend three weeks in their bathroom?