LETTER: Hold the sheriff accountable for overstaffing jail

The Sauk County patrol people are excellent.

However, the sheriff’s jail is a problem. The jail is overstaffed. It takes three staff to handle nearly the same number of inmates as one staff handled in the old jail.

The sheriff will spend about $17,500,000 local dollars compared to the $32,000,000 tax levy; $9,500,000 of the spending will be for the jail.

When the Board of Supervisors asked the sheriff to find less than 3% in reductions, he stubbornly refused to make any changes and had his cronies intimidate the board.

Wanting more department “rubber stamps” on the board, many ex-employees and affiliates of the Sheriff’s Department are running for seats on the county board. Don’t vote for those partisan candidates.

Vote for people who will hold the sheriff accountable. Those are your taxes that fund the sheriff’s jail. Those funds do not belong to the sheriff.

Vote for Tom Kriegl, Kristin White Eagle, John Miller, Scott Alexander, Peter Vedro, Sandy May Cook, Jean Berlin, Paul Hefty, John Dietz, Mark Waldon, Glen Johnson, Rob Nelson, Kevin Lins, and William Hambrecht.

Make sure you vote and put the watchdogs in office.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo