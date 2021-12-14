LETTER: Holiday lights in Beaver Dam bring me home

I was born and raised here, 1955-1977, with no regrets. I come back often to visit siblings. Both our parents died a number of years ago. I'm presently 66 years old, the third of six kids. At 19, I was elected to the school board in 1975, but left two years later when I finally decided what I wanted to do with my life. Over recent years, Wisconsin politics have disappointed me, but you can't take the state out of the boy. I have lived in Minnesota since 1982 as an educator, now seven years retired. When I come "home," it feels good. Beaver Dam provided me with fond memories. I'm told I had a charmed childhood. I think we all did in the 1960s and 1970s. Christmas is a special time for me to visit. And these past five or six years, Swan Park has become a must-see. I am proud Beaver Dam continues to add to this Christmas treasure. Bravo to the sheriff who I understand is the driving force. This year, the park is spectacular. You all have outdone yourselves. I can't imagine what next year will bring. "I'll be home for Christmas." Wouldn't be anywhere else. Happy Holidays.