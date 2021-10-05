 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Homecoming underrepresented in newspaper
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Homecoming underrepresented in newspaper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Very poor showing in the Baraboo News regarding the Oct. 1 homecoming events. After a complete dearth of interaction in the past year of homecoming due to COVID, there’s not even one word of recognition of the fact that this year things were almost back to normal.

Baraboo High School is playing great football this year. Unfortunately, their sterling performance hit a wall during the homecoming game. But, the parade was everything a high school homecoming parade should be. The community showed up and celebrated this fall landmark in fine style. Where was our newspaper?

You let us down, big time.

Bonnie Manning, Baraboo 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Silent Parade honors 9/11

On behalf of Juneau Fire and Rescue, I would like to say “Thank You,” to everyone who attended the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Silent Parade in J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News