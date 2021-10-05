LETTER: Homecoming underrepresented in newspaper

Very poor showing in the Baraboo News regarding the Oct. 1 homecoming events. After a complete dearth of interaction in the past year of homecoming due to COVID, there’s not even one word of recognition of the fact that this year things were almost back to normal.

Baraboo High School is playing great football this year. Unfortunately, their sterling performance hit a wall during the homecoming game. But, the parade was everything a high school homecoming parade should be. The community showed up and celebrated this fall landmark in fine style. Where was our newspaper?

You let us down, big time.

Bonnie Manning, Baraboo