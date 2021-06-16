LETTER: Honor father heroes

Each moment of our life is a tread, some brilliant, some torn and tattered. As we celebrate and share together Father's Day, we strengthen our bond together for good and bad times like this pandemic. As pandemic time is almost gone, we appreciate even more the father's hard work, diligence and wisdom that helped us through during many troubles of life.

There are many fathers who have honorably worn or wear the uniform. We say "Thank You" to America's Heroes. They are making a difference in communities across America. Especially, we would like to say “Thank You” to all who helped the Fitzgerald's Motel during a 911 call this past weekend, including Wisconsin Dells Interim Police Chief Perry Mayer and his staff for all their hard work year after year - 27 years for us - for keeping community, families and visitors safe. Also, thank you to the fire department and EMS who have provided unwavering service and support throughout these years. More than ever, it's important for young people to understand America's proud heritage. Put a smile on the face of a father hero.