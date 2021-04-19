LETTER: Honor the earth

Earth Day is an annual opportunity to honor the earth and our connection to nature and the environment, and is a reminder to take care of the earth. The health of the planet is vital for the health of all life, but today, all of that is at risk, especially from rising temperatures, and we are in trouble. Please pray for the earth.

Pray that we can stop this climate emergency before it is too late.

Pray for clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. Both are polluted.

Pray for the people whose water source has disappeared.

Pray for the people who have lost their homes and livelihoods in bad storms.

Pray for the people who lost everything in wildfires.

Pray for the coastal and island people who are losing their lands to sea level rise.

Pray for those people who must leave their homelands and seek refuge somewhere new.

Pray for the plants and animals that are threatened with extinction or lost their homes in fires and floods.

Pray for the bees and insects. No pollinators, no food.

Pray for the oceans and the marine life that are strangled with plastic.